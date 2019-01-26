Boxstyle is a flexible personal blog theme with plenty of options. Optimized for all devices, this theme will stand out with a unique colorful left bar with social links and a header profile image, name and description. It includes a featured posts slider, a day and night mode switch and three different blog layouts: standard, grid and list. Set the theme to any width and accent color you wish. Disable or enable the wave style. Use a sidebar to the left or right, or disable it entirely – it is all up to you. Demo: http://demo.alx.media/x/?theme=Boxstyle